Left Menu

Pakistan envoy says Biden decision was 'logical'

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:05 IST
Pakistan envoy says Biden decision was 'logical'
Image Credit: Twitter(@UKRinUN)
  • Country:
  • United States

Pakistan's ambassador at the United Nations says US President Joe Biden's endorsement of the previous American administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan was "a logical conclusion to this conflict." Akram told reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Monday that the international community must now work together "to ensure an inclusive political settlement for a long-term peace, security, and development of Afghanistan." He says Pakistan's stance "that the conflict in Afghanistan never had a military solution" has been confirmed.

The envoy says the best time to end the conflict through negotiations probably was when US and NATO troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan. Akram adds that "therefore, endorsement by the Biden administration of the previous US administrations' decision of troop withdrawal was indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict." Akram says leaders of a number of Afghan political parties and groups "representing all the multiethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns" are in Pakistan's capital and met with the foreign minister and other leaders Monday. He says Pakistan will work with them and with Taliban representatives to advance the goal of an inclusive political government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021