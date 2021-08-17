Left Menu

Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees -EU official Gentiloni

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:09 IST
Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees -EU official Gentiloni
  • Italy

Europe has to create humanitarian corridors to receive refugees fleeing from Afghanistan, and also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants, the European Union's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday in an interview.

"I think that Europe will inevitably have to equip itself for humanitarian corridors and organized reception, also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants. Or, at least, the countries that are willing to do so, should," he told Italian daily il Messaggero.

European Union foreign ministers will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban Islamist militants.

