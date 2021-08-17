Left Menu

Assam: Curfew clamped in tea garden, three villages after clash between groups

It shall come into force with effect from 10 pm of 16082021 and remain in force until further orders, the official directive said.Hailakandi District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said the situation is tense but under control at present, and no new incident has taken place since Monday night.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:13 IST
Assam: Curfew clamped in tea garden, three villages after clash between groups
  • Country:
  • India

An indefinite curfew has been clamped in Serispore Tea Garden and its nearby areas in Hailakandi district of Assam following a clash between two groups over an accident.

Hailakandi District Magistrate Rohan Jha imposed ''total curfew'' in Serispore Tea Garden and three nearby villages — Narainpur Pt-II, Itarkandi Pt-I and Chandpur — with effect from 10 pm on Monday night.

The scuffle reportedly started in front of a temple after a collision between an auto and e-rickshaw on Monday. In his curfew order, Jha said vandalism and violence were reported from the Serispore market and ''there is possibility of further incidents of violence'' in the area.

All government and private offices, shops, commercial establishments and other installations have been ordered to remain closed in the specified areas.

The order also prohibited any public movement, gathering, meeting or rallies during the restriction period.

''Due to exigency of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte. It shall come into force with effect from 10 pm of 16/08/2021 and remain in force until further orders,'' the official directive said.

Hailakandi District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said the situation is tense but under control at present, and no new incident has taken place since Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021