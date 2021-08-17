Maha: Case registered against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for violating COVID-19 norms

An offence was registered against Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel and 24 others here in Maharashtra for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms by staging a protest near the divisional commissioner's office on Independence Day, an official said on Tuesday.

Jaleel stated he will continue to agitate for the cause of people in future undeterred. Jaleel and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) activists had demonstrated against the state government without permission and waved black flags demanding that Sports University be set up in Aurangabad, an official release said.

The activists didn't follow norms like wearing face masks. Physical distancing was also not maintained, the official said.

A case was registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at city chowk police station on Sunday, he said, adding nobody is arrested so far.

On Tuesday, Jaleel said he was elected by the people for resolving their issues, and irrespective of police taking action against him, he will keep agitating.

''I will take to streets whenever needed. It is proved numerous times that police acts under pressure. At times, police act against our active party workers. If such action is taken against me, I will not be surprised,'' Jaleel said in a social media post, apparently referring to criminal cases registered against some local AIMIM activists in the past. On Sunday, AIMIM workers, led by Jaleel, showed black flags to Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai when he was on way to attend an Independence Day programme at the divisional commissioner's office, to protest the state government's decision to set up a sports university in Pune, and not in Aurangabad. During the agitation, Jaleel sported a T-shirt with the words ''return our sports university'' printed on it, and told reporters that they will hold a similar protest when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits the city, to express the anger of people of the Marathwada region. ''On whose instructions was the proposed sports university shifted to Pune from a backward area like Marathwada. It was the need of this region and sportspersons here,'' he had said.

