Tharoor doubts presence of two Malayali Taliban in their victory celebration video
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban celebrating its victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.
''It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!'', Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.
The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malayalam
- Afghanistan
- Congress
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Malayali Taliban
- Tharoor
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
BJP government is not bothered about third wave of COVID-19, busy in its cabinet formation, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah
Congress using Assam-Mizoram border dispute to indulge in one-upmanship: NE BJP MPs to PM Modi