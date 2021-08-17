Couple end lives fearing Covid infection

A 40-year-old-man and his wife ended their lives apparently worried over symptoms of Covid-19 infection at Baikampady in the city, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh and Guna R Suvarna, residents of an apartment in the city. Sources said the two have been showing symptoms of coronavirus infection for the last few days. The couple sent a voice message to the city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday that they are ending their lives as they cannot bear the anxiety created by news items about the disease in the media. The commissioner responded immediately asking them not to take any extreme step hastily. He also requested through media groups to trace the couple. However, by the time police reached the apartment, both of them had hanged themselves. Sources said another reason was also cited in the death note prepared by the woman.

She had expressed her pain over being issueless and also about the death of their child earlier within 13 days of birth. The note also mentions that her diabetes is beyond control despite taking two insulin injections a day.

The note also requests that their belongings be distributed to the poor, the sources said. A case has been registered.

