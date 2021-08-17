Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:48 IST
Kabul airport situation is stabilising, Britain's Raab says
Image Credit: Flickr
The position at Kabul airport is stabilising, Britain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The position at the airport is stabilising," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News. "The stability at the airport is absolutely key."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

