Kabul airport situation is stabilising, Britain's Raab says
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:48 IST
The position at Kabul airport is stabilising, Britain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
"The position at the airport is stabilising," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News. "The stability at the airport is absolutely key."
