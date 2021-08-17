Left Menu

Woman set on fire in UP's Mahoba dies

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim, died during treatment in a hospital, police said on Tuesday The woman, who was set on fire on Sunday in Thatewara viillage in Kulpahad area, died in Jhansi medical college on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Kulpahad Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the parents of the accused poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire, police said.

The woman, in her statement to a magistrate on Sunday, said on Saturday that she had registered a case against her neighbour Vipin Yadav (31) for beating and molesting her. The accused was later taken into custody. ''Angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire,'' she had alleged in her statement. Yadav and his mother were arrested and sent to jail on Monday, the SHO said, adding that his father is absconding and search is on to nab him.

