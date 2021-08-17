Left Menu

Expolsives seized in Mangaluru, one held

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and 1,725 kg of explosive materials that were illegally stocked in a building at Bunder in the city were seized, police sources said on Tuesday.The arrested has been identified as Anand Gatti, a resident of Mudipu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:57 IST
Expolsives seized in Mangaluru, one held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and 1,725 kg of explosive materials that were illegally stocked in a building at Bunder in the city were seized, police sources said on Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Anand Gatti, a resident of Mudipu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The seized explosives include 400 kg of sulfur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorate, 260 kg aluminum powder, 30 kg lead balls, and 240 kg charcoal among other things. The value of the explosives has been estimated at Rs 1.11 lakh.

The seizure was made in a raid after getting a tip-off, the sources said. Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Hariram Shanker inspected the spot.

The accused was running a gun shop in Bunder. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for ten days. The investigation is on to find out whether others are involved in the illegal act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021