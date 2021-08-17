Uttar Pradesh legislative council proceedings disrupted amid opposition protests
Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were adjourned for 30 minutes on Tuesday amid protests by Samajwadi Party members over the law and order issue.
As soon as the House met at 11 am, SP member Naresh Uttam raised the issue of rape cases in the state.
Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh said the matter will be heard in the Zero Hour and not in the Question Hour. However, SP members continued to raise the issue and came into the well of the House with placards and banners against the government.
The Chairman later adjourned the proceedings of the House for 30 minutes.
