New Zealand's Ardern orders nationwide lockdown over one COVID-19 case
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:04 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland.
The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.
