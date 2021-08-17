Left Menu

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:16 IST
Woman from Noida found dead in hotel room in Nainital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hotel room here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the woman, Diksha Mishra (30), a divorcee and the mother of an 11-month-old girl, did not respond to repeated calls from the hotel staff and did not answer the door on Monday morning, they said.

Mishra had come here with her live-in partner, who is on the run, and two friends to celebrate her birthday, Superintendent of Police (crime) Devendra Pincha said.

After there was no response from her, the door of her room was broken and she was found dead, frothing at the mouth. Her body had turned blue, he said.

Mishra's live-in partner had checked in under the name of Rishabh. However, an ID card recovered from the victim's room revealed that he is Emraan, a scrap dealer from Noida, the SP said.

The hotel staff said they heard some noise coming from Mishra's room late on Sunday night, Pincha said.

Efforts are being made to nab Emraan. A forensic team is collecting evidence from the crime scene and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Mishra's brother has been informed about the incident, he said.

