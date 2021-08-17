Left Menu

Poland says will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law.

The government also said it would file a motion for Court of Justice interim measures regarding the chamber to be revoked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

