Left Menu

Kerala CM thanks Mandviya for assurance of 1.11 crore COVID vaccine doses

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya for his assurance to provide 1.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in August and September.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:23 IST
Kerala CM thanks Mandviya for assurance of 1.11 crore COVID vaccine doses
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya for his assurance to provide 1.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in August and September. "Had an extremely meaningful interaction with Health Minister @mansukhmandviya ji on COVID-19 management strategies adopted by Kerala. We are thankful for his assurance that the vaccines required by Kerala will be fully provided, and the promise of 1.11 crore doses in Aug and Sept," tweeted the Kerala CM.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Health Minister held a meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister and later said that the Centre will provide every possible assistance to Kerala to tackle the COVID-19 situation. He also said the Kerala government would be given more vaccine doses in the coming days.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 1,79,155 COVID-19 active cases in Kerala while 18,601 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021