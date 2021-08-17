Kerala CM thanks Mandviya for assurance of 1.11 crore COVID vaccine doses

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya for his assurance to provide 1.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in August and September. "Had an extremely meaningful interaction with Health Minister @mansukhmandviya ji on COVID-19 management strategies adopted by Kerala. We are thankful for his assurance that the vaccines required by Kerala will be fully provided, and the promise of 1.11 crore doses in Aug and Sept," tweeted the Kerala CM.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Health Minister held a meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister and later said that the Centre will provide every possible assistance to Kerala to tackle the COVID-19 situation. He also said the Kerala government would be given more vaccine doses in the coming days.

Advertisement

According to the Health Ministry, there are 1,79,155 COVID-19 active cases in Kerala while 18,601 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)