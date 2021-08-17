Left Menu

Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from Aug 24

Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24. Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.

Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24. Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing. A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases.

