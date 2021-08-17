Left Menu

Chandy, Venugopal, others booked by CBI for sexual abuse of woman entrepreneur

17-08-2021
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Congress MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden and Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman entrepreneur in connection with the Solar Scam case. FIR also named AP Abdullakutty, National Vice President of BJP.

CBI submitted the FIR in the Chief Judicial Magistrate courts at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. CBI's Thiruvananthapuram unit is probing the matter. Earlier the state government handed over the cases to the CBI.

The complainant had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the accused when she visited them to apprise them of the solar projects. The abuse mostly happened at the official residences of the ministers, MLA hostels and hotel rooms as per the complaint.

Police had registered cases against them in 2018. (ANI)

