PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day
The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned for the day after obituary references to six sitting members.

As soon as the House met, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out obituary references and after paying condolences, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit adjourned the House for the day.

The six departed members are Vijay Kumar Kashyap (Muzaffarnagar), Suresh Kumar Srivastava (Lucknow), Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (Auraiya), Kesar Singh (Bareilly), Dal Bahadur (Raebareli) and Devendra Pratap Singh, Amipur (Kasganj).

