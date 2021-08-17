Gujarat: Tribal woman thrashed; four held after video clip goes viral

A 50-year-old tribal woman was beaten up with a stick by one of her relatives for not snapping relations with another family in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Tuesday, adding four persons, all relatives of the victim, were arrested. In the video, which was shot in a village, a man can be seen hitting a woman lying on the roadside with a stick multiple times while some men and women watching from a distance. After some time, the man drags the helpless woman to the other side of the road and leaves her near a cattle shed.

Noticing the video clip on social media, Dahod police launched the investigation and learnt that the incident occurred on Monday at Sagdapada village in Fatepura taluka of the Dahod district, said Dahod SP Hitesh Joysar.

He said the victim woman is a tribal from the Sagdapada village.

''The men, including the one who was hitting her, seen in the video are her relatives. They were angry as the woman did not cut her relations with women from another family, with whom they are having a long-standing dispute. We have arrested all the four accused on the charges of assault and criminal intimidation,'' said Joysar.

The victim woman was discharged from a hospital after treatment.

As such incidents happened in the past too, Dahod police have launched a special awareness drive in rural areas.

As part of the awareness campaign to stop violence against women, police had put hoardings at 100 places, said Joysar, adding theatre artists are also roped in to write and perform plays to spread awareness among tribals.

