Left Menu

Centre allots late Ram Vilas Paswan's Janpath bungalow to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Central government has allotted 12, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens Delhi to the Union Minister of Railway and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw last week. The bungalow was earlier allotted to the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:59 IST
Centre allots late Ram Vilas Paswan's Janpath bungalow to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister of Railway and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has allotted 12, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens Delhi to the Union Minister of Railway and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw last week. The bungalow was earlier allotted to the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. As per sources, the bungalow at 12, Janpath will be the new address of IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the allotment of which was made last week.

"Directorate of Estate, under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, had issued an eviction order for 12, Janpath in July second week," sources told ANI. "The Ministry had asked Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, Bihar, Chirag Paswan to vacate the 12 Janpath Bungalow last month," they added.

Several attempts to contact the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Chirag Paswan were made, but he was not available for comment. At present, late Ram Vilas Paswan's wife Reena Paswan, son Chirag Paswan and other family members are staying at the bungalow.

Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died last year due to illness at a private hospital in Delhi on October 8, 2020. The bungalow has been the address of the late Union Minister in the National Capital for 31 years; from 1989 till his demise in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021