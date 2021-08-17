Left Menu

Russia reports 20,958 new COVID-19 cases, 805 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 805 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, close to a record high, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 20,958 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,006 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally in Russia to 6,642,559 since the pandemic began.

