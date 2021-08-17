Left Menu

Clarity on timeline for digital census of people with disabilities missing: NCPEDP

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People NCPEDP on Tuesday said clarity on the timeline for digital census of people with disabilities is missing, and demanded appointment of a disability consultant at the office of the Registrar General of India.In a statement, the NCPEDP said digital census is the need of the hour, issues around accessibility and outreach remain and will affect the accurate projection of the population of people with disabilities.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) on Tuesday said clarity on the timeline for digital census of people with disabilities is missing, and demanded appointment of a disability consultant at the office of the Registrar General of India.

In a statement, the NCPEDP said digital census is the need of the hour, issues around accessibility and outreach remain and will affect the accurate projection of the population of people with disabilities. ''There is no clarity on the timeline, process adopted for digital census, awareness material and training of master trainers and enumerators. Concerns around no question on disability being included in the House listing and Housing Schedule 2021 continue to persist despite numerous efforts from the disability sector,'' said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

A disability consultant to be appointed at the office of the Registrar General of India was one of the recommendations that came up during the discussion, he said.

