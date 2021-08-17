EU to offer more staff, money to tackle migrant surge from Belarus, draft says
The European Union stands ready to provide additional border officers and money to tackle a migrant surge on Lithuania's border blamed on Belarus, according to a draft statement for a crisis meeting of EU home affairs ministers on Wednesday.
The ministers will condemn Belarus for committing an unacceptable aggression by sending migrants to Lithuania's border, the draft statement, that was seen by Reuters on Tuesday and can still be subject to change, said.
The EU accuses Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.
