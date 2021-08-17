Delhi: 2 held for duping man on false assurance of giving interest-free loan

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2.25 lakh on the pretext of providing interest-free loan, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Md. Anish (38) and Abdul Jabbar (31) and six mobile phones and several registers containing details of people were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to the police, on June 21, one Lokesh lodged a complaint at the Okhla Industrial Area Police Station against unknown people for duping him of Rs 2.25 lakh which he was asked to pay as a service charge for an interest-free loan of Rs 30 lakh from LIC.

''The complainant, who works as station controller at Govindpuri Metro station, fell prey to the fraud calls and ended up making an online payment of Rs 2.25 lakh in an IDFC bank account of the accused. After receiving the amount, the accused stopped taking the complainant’s phone calls,'' said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

According to police, the bank account details of the accused were analysed and with the help of technical surveillance and call detail records analysis, the team located the duo in East of Kailash area, he said.

''The accused were apprehended and they disclosed during interrogation that besides tailoring, both of them used to run a fake call centre from a rented room at Khada Colony, Jaitpur,” the DCP said.

“They would purchase customer data with details such as mobile number, PAN card number and would dupe their victims by offering lucrative, interest-free loans from LIC upon payment of 10 percent in advance as service charge,'' the officer added.

