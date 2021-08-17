Left Menu

Russia starts military drills in Tajikistan -I'fax quoting officials

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:20 IST
Russia starts military drills in Tajikistan -I'fax quoting officials
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

About 1,000 Russian troops have started a month-long exercise in Tajikistan, a week after concluding the previous drills, Interfax quoted officials from Russia's central military district as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has stepped up military activity and reinforced its base in Tajikistan as U.S.-led forces have pulled out of neighbouring Afghanistan and the Taliban taken over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021