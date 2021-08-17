Left Menu

MoS Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand CM discuss possible measures to promote tourism

Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed possible measures to promote tourism in the state, the CMO informed.

MoS Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand CM discuss possible measures to promote tourism
Ajay Bhatt and Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The two discussed various tourism activities in Uttarakhand and the possible measures to promote tourism in the state, it added.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA and Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Ajay Kumar, Dehardun Metropolitan President Sitaram Bhatt and Puneet Mittal were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

