Thousands of Afghan rights workers at risk-UN

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:24 IST
The top United Nations human rights official expressed fear on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of Afghans who have worked on human rights issues, while the U.N. refugee agency called for an end to the forced deportation of Afghan asylum seekers.

"We are particularly concerned about the safety of the thousands of Afghans who have been working to promote human rights across the country, and have helped improve the lives of millions," a spokesperson for Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), told a U.N. briefing.

