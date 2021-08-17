Mumbai Monorail COO sought Rs 20 lakh bribe, says ACB FIR

A case was registered against the chief operating officer (COO) of the Mumbai Monorail for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the owner of a facility management company to clear a bill, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. The complainant has alleged that Monorail COO D N L Murthy had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to clear a bill for the services provided by his company, the official said.

The complainant's facility management company had bagged a contract for cleaning, housekeeping, maintenance and customer service-related works for the Mumbai Monorail between January 2019 to August 2020, he said quoting the FIR.

After completion of the contract, the complainant submitted a bill of Rs 2.5 crore and sought Rs 32 lakh through another bill, which he had paid as a bank guaranty, the official said.

The complainant was paid Rs 2.10 crore towards payment for the services and Rs 22 lakh for bank guaranty in February-March 2021, while the payment of Rs 40 lakh and a bank guaranty of Rs 11 lakh remained pending with the Mumbai Monorail, he said. Murthy allegedly took possession of the bill file and demanded Rs 20 lakh for releasing the bill and also to disburse the pending amount, the official said. The Mumbai ACB found the complaint to be genuine and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Murthy and the probe in the case is on, he added.

