UNICEF still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:36 IST
The U.N. children's agency is still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control and is quite hopeful for cooperation with Taliban representatives, the UNICEF field operations chief for the country said on Tuesday.
"We have ongoing discussions, we are quite optimistic based on those discussions. We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices," Mustapha Ben Messaoud, UNICEF's chief of field operations in Afghanistan, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
