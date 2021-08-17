German president says we share responsibility for Afghan human tragedy
Pictures of masses of people trying to flee Kabul are shameful for Western nations, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday after photos showed throngs of desperate people at the airport after the Taliban seized the capital.
"We are experiencing a human tragedy for which we share responsibility," said Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial post, adding that everything must be done to help people threatened with violence in Afghanistan.
