One held with 80 kg beef in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:02 IST
A man was arrested with 80 kg beef in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
Jaisinghpur Circle officer (CO) Radheshyam Sharma said the accused, Dilshad, was arrested with beef on Monday night in Gosaiganj area.
Police have recovered two big knives used for cutting meat from the possession of the accused.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and sent to jail, the CO said.
