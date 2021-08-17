Left Menu

PAC members meet senior officials at Leh to take stock of procurements for Army

To take stock of the procurements for the Army, senior Army officials and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members held a meeting on Tuesday in Leh.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:05 IST
PAC members meeting with senior Army officials in Leh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To take stock of the procurements for the Army, senior Army officials and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members held a meeting on Tuesday in Leh. Notably, Leh is the headquarters of the Indian Army's 14 Corps.

Recently, Parliament's Public Accounts Committee celebrated 75th Independence Day with the Indian Army at Srinagar Army Base camp on Sunday. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-led Parliament's PAC committee and its members are on a four-day visit to Kashmir-Ladakh where the committee will review and examine the facilities provided to troops on the border and hilly region.

The Fire and Fury Corps are also known as the 14 Corps is in charge of looking after the entire Eastern Ladakh area where China transgressed at multiple locations in the April-May timeframe last year. The 14 Corps Commander is also involved in the military talks which are held with the Chinese to resolve the issue between both countries in that sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

