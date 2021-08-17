Left Menu

India is self-sufficient to face threat of cross border terrorism, says Pralhad Joshi

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is self-sufficient to face the threat of cross border terrorism.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is self-sufficient to face the threat of cross border terrorism. Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "India is quite strong and self-sufficient to contain the situation, also to face the threat of cross border terrorism."

He further said that India follows the policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. "They will try to create problem in other countries but as we in the last 7 years at least, we have approached the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism," said the Minister.

Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, according to media reports. They seized the presidential palace. Several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Panic gripped the Afghan capital and hundreds of people on Monday flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

