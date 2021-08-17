Closure of ICDs, CFSs to be concluded in 4 months: CBIC to Customs officers

The CBIC on Tuesday streamlined the closure procedure of inland container depots (ICDs) and container freight stations (CFSs), mandating customs officers to allow closure of these facilities within four months. ICDs and CFS play a vital role in the Exim trade as they store and clear import and export goods. These facilities are notified under the Customs Act, 1962 and are administered by the customs authorities.

However, at times a custodian may like to close or de-notify the facility. The disposal of un-cleared, seized and confiscated goods import/export are prerequisites for the de-notification. ''Providing relief to custodians of Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFSs) across the country, the CBIC today streamlined the procedure of closure of these facilities in a maximum of four months only. No timeline was specified earlier,'' the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In a circular to Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs, the CBIC noted that this process was taking a long time, which caused difficulties for the custodians. The procedure laid down in the CBIC circular dated August 16 requires a custodian intending to wind up the operation to submit an application to jurisdictional Principal Commissioner/Commissioner of Customs for de-notifying the ICD/CFS.

A nodal officer at the level of Deputy/Assistant Commissioner of Customs would then facilitate the de-notification by coordinating the disposal of the goods lying at the facility in a time-bound manner.

''The new procedure would ensure undue cost and time overruns are avoided. Importantly, the de-notification shall be completed within a maximum of four months from the date of receipt of a complete application. This is yet another trade facilitation initiative by CBIC,'' the ministry said.

In the circular, the CBIC said it will be ensured that there shall be no disruption in the Exim operations at the facility while the formalities of de-notification are being completed.

''In order to ensure undue cost overruns are avoided and the custodian intending to get the facility denotified is not put to hardship, the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner shall facilitate the de-notification of a facility within a maximum of four months from the date of receipt of an application or from the date of de-notification requested by the custodian, whichever is later,'' the CBIC said.

