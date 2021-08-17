Respond to Afghan developments in 'humane manner': Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Left Menu

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said India will have to respond to the developments in Afghanistan in a humane manner, besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood.Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said India will have to respond to the developments in Afghanistan in a ''humane manner'', besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighborhood.

''Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region. We have to respond in a humane manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighborhood,'' Gowda tweeted.

India on Tuesday brought back home the Indian ambassador and its staff at the embassy in Kabul in a heavy-lift military transport aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, two days after its take over by the Taliban.

Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul, capturing power nearly 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

