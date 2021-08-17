Left Menu

Gas explosion wrecks Mexico building, killing 1, hurting 29

An apparent gas leak triggered an explosion that largely destroyed a Mexico City apartment building Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 29 more, the mayor said.The explosion occurred at mid-morning on the capitals south side, leaving a shattered, windowless facade and crumbling interior walls exposed in the 63-unit building.Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum inspected the scene.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:21 IST
Gas explosion wrecks Mexico building, killing 1, hurting 29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

An apparent gas leak triggered an explosion that largely destroyed a Mexico City apartment building Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 29 more, the mayor said.

The explosion occurred at mid-morning on the capital's south side, leaving a shattered, windowless facade and crumbling interior walls exposed in the 63-unit building.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum inspected the scene. The borough of Benito Juarez said later in a statement that 11 of the injured had been taken to hospitals. One of those later died, the mayor said.

Some 300 people were evacuated from neighboring buildings as a precaution.

The Mexico City prosecutor's office and experts from other agencies were investigating to determine the source of the gas leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021