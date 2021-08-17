Left Menu

Wrestler Ravinder earns semifinal spot at junior world championships

Wrestler Ravinder earns semifinal spot at junior world championships
Upcoming Indian wrestler Ravinder showed tremendous defense skills to reach the 61kg semifinals of the junior world championship here on Monday even as three of his compatriots bit the dust in the quarterfinals.

In the action-packed pre-quarterfinal against Ivan Hramyka from Belarus, Ravinder's agility stood out as he won 5-2. Ivan had good attacking style but the Indian's better stamina helped him immensely.

In the quarterfinal against Brunei's Alibeg Alibegov, Ravinder's superior defense was on display. Alibeg got hold of Ravinder's right leg and then also initiated a dangerous-looking double-leg attack but on both occasions, Ravinder used his power and brain to wriggle out.

He will now fight it out with Armenia's Levik Mikayelyan for a place in the gold medal match. Ravinder had won a silver medal at the Under-23 World Championship in 2019.

Among Other Indians in action, Yash (74kg) lost in the pre-quarterfinals while Vetal Shelkle (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), and Aniruddh (125kg) lose their respective quarterfinals.

Going out of medal contention were Shubham (57kg) and Rohit (65kg), who lost their respective repechage rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

