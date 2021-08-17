Cops in uniform questioning children in sedition case violative of JJ Act: HC

The Karnataka High Court has observed that the police questioning children in a sedition case last year in Shaheen Education Society in Bidar, bordering Maharashtra is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and asked the state government to issue directions not to repeat them.

The case relates to a play staged in the school where the script uttered by children allegedly contained derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The play was allegedly against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Based on a complaint, a case of sedition was invoked against the management and organizers of the event.

Based on a petition by Nayana Jyoti Jhawar and others, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda took note of the photographs which showed the policemen in uniform and with weapons questioning children in March last year.

The petitioner had appealed for direction to the police not to violate the JJ Act in the sedition case.

The bench directed the state government to furnish action taken report against the policemen who allegedly violated the JJ Act while questioning children.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer told PTI that instruction will soon be issued following the HC direction to avoid the recurrence of such instances.

