Two women held in Kannur for alleged IS link
Two women were taken into custody on Tuesday by the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here for allegedly propagating ideology of Islamic State terror group through social media, police said.
Confirming the development, a senior police officer told PTI that the women were held from their residences in Thana, a commercial suburb in the Kannur city.
He, however, did not divulge more details of NIA's action.
Reports from Kannur said the NIA had earlier carried out raids at their residences following the arrest of another member of their group from Kannur in March this year.
The group in which they were active members allegedly propagated IS ideology through a social media platform called Chronicle Foundation, reports said.
