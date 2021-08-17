Provide details of security given to woman who set herself ablaze outside SC: NCW to UP police

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh police on the necessary action taken to provide safety and security to a woman who had set herself ablaze outside the Supreme Court recently.

In a letter to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

Advertisement

A man and the woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the apex court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said. While, the man sustained 65 per cent burn injuries, the 24-year-old woman suffered 85 per cent burns.

According to police, the woman hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019. The MP was subsequently arrested and has been in judicial custody in the case since the last two years.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also asked for action against the erring police officers for dereliction of duty.

Sharma has also written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a separate inquiry in the matter on the basis of provisions of law.

As both the woman and the man are admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of Delhi, the Commission has asked to provide all necessary medical and financial assistance provided to them.

''The action taken report must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,'' Sharma added.

Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with her associate, had recorded a Facebook live video, in which she disclosed her identity and alleged that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019. She also alleged that some senior police officers and others were supporting the accused.

The police suspect that she attempted suicide as she feared being farmed in fraud cases by the accused party.

In the live Facebook video, she had claimed that a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by a court in UP and that she was summoned by the judge.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)