5 inmates escape from juvenile detention centre in Bulandshahr, 3 cops suspended

The policemen on duty did not notice it, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the key of the lock was kept in the open.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:04 IST
5 inmates escape from juvenile detention centre in Bulandshahr, 3 cops suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five inmates escaped from a juvenile detention centre here after opening the lock of the main gate while policemen and the watchman on duty were fast asleep, police said on Tuesday.

Three policemen have been suspended and booked for negligence in connection with the incident that took place on Monday, they said.

Of the five inmates who escaped, two have been apprehended, the police said.

Five inmates escaped from the juvenile detention centre near Sadar tehsil here late on Monday night after opening the lock the main gate. The policemen on duty did not notice it, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the key of the lock was kept in the open. The inmates took the key and opened the lock. The policemen on duty were sleeping in their room while the watchman was sleeping near the main gate.

A head constable and two constables have been suspended and a case of negligence has been registered against them in connection with the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

