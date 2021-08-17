Left Menu

Man shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:15 IST
Man shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man was arrested while making objectionable videos of women at Amber Fort in Jaipur.

Following his arrest, police seized the phone of accused Suresh Kumar Yadav and recovered over 200 clippings of objectionable videos of girls at various tourist places.

The women did not even know when Yadav used to shoot their videos stealthily, police said after the arrest.

The man's furtive act of shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places was detected by a female constable in plain clothes, Jaipur's Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said.

Constable Prem Lata of Nirbhaya Squad, who was on duty at Amber Fort for monitoring anti-social elements, caught Suresh after she noticed some of his unusual activities and checked his mobile phone in which there were many video clippings of women tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021