Man shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested while making objectionable videos of women at Amber Fort in Jaipur.

Following his arrest, police seized the phone of accused Suresh Kumar Yadav and recovered over 200 clippings of objectionable videos of girls at various tourist places.

The women did not even know when Yadav used to shoot their videos stealthily, police said after the arrest.

The man's furtive act of shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places was detected by a female constable in plain clothes, Jaipur's Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said.

Constable Prem Lata of Nirbhaya Squad, who was on duty at Amber Fort for monitoring anti-social elements, caught Suresh after she noticed some of his unusual activities and checked his mobile phone in which there were many video clippings of women tourists.

