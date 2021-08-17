Left Menu

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:20 IST
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country's crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

