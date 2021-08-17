Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:40 IST
Delhi govt invites applications for Bravery Awards
The Delhi government has invited applications for the Delhi Bravery Awards to honour people for their acts of valour and selfless service to protect others.

According to a public notice issued on Tuesday by the Home Department of the city government, persons from all walks of life are eligible for the award. ''The Delhi Government has constituted Delhi Bravery Awards to recognise and honour people who have displayed exemplary courage, presence of mind and bravery in the face of acute danger and who have performed deeds of outstanding Bravery and selfless service risking their lives to protect others,'' it said.

It said that only ''acts of bravery'' that were performed in the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2021 would be considered by the Awards Committee.

The selected ''acts of bravery would be recognised and honoured at a government function of Republic Day 2022''.

''The eligible applicants/their legal heirs/any other person on behalf of the applicant can deposit their applications/recommendations to their respective Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Govt of NCT of Delhi, latest by 15th September 2021,'' the notice said.

The Delhi government had constituted the bravery awards last year.

According to last year's circular, the awards are given in a single category and the awardee will receive a medal, a citation and Rs 2 lakh. It added that a maximum of 10 awards will be given per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

