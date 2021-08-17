Left Menu

Poland says it will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges

Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law. The long-running dispute over Warsaw's judicial reforms has heated up in recent months, with Brussels demanding that Poland implement an EU court ruling to dissolve the contested chamber for judges, which critics say is politicized, by Aug. 16.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:52 IST
Poland says it will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law.

The long-running dispute over Warsaw's judicial reforms has heated up in recent months, with Brussels demanding that Poland implement an EU court ruling to dissolve the contested chamber for judges, which critics say is politicized, by Aug. 16. "Poland will continue reforms of the judiciary, also in the area of judges' answerability, aimed at improving the efficiency of this system," the government said in a statement, adding that the scrapping of the chamber for judges would be part of the overhaul.

Poland could face financial penalties if it fails to comply with the EU ruling. Though Poland indicated its intention to dismantle the chamber in the future, the government said in its response to the European Commission on Monday that it would submit a motion to revoke Court of Justice interim measures that could lead to financial penalties if Poland failed to suspend chamber operations in the meantime.

The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party this month said that Poland would dissolve the chamber and would put forward plans for an alternative disciplinary system in September. The European Commission said it had received Poland's response and will now analyze it.

"We are looking into the reply before deciding about possible further steps," a Commission spokesperson told a daily news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021