Left Menu

Seven injured as car collides with pedestrians in England school car park

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Earlier on Monday, U.S. auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:57 IST
Seven injured as car collides with pedestrians in England school car park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Six children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a car collided with pedestrians in a school car park in southern England on Monday evening, the Sussex Police said.

At least one person was reported to have been pinned under a Tesla Inc Model 3 in a car park of Ardingly College, the Telegraph, first to report about the incident, said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the detail. The police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla car and pedestrians in College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30 pm (local time) on Monday.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman who was in the car at the time of the collision, was uninjured, according to the police. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021