Russia says Afghan ethnic groups need to gather for talks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged all ethnic groups in Afghanistan to gather for talks on the country's future after the fall of its government.
Lavrov also said it was a positive sign that the Taliban has demonstrated willingness to take into account the position of other groups.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
Afghans referred to new U.S. refugee program must get themselves out of Afghanistan
Kerala based man moves SC for extradition of his daughter, her kid detained in Afghanistan jail