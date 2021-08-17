Left Menu

Russia says Afghan ethnic groups need to gather for talks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:58 IST
Russia says Afghan ethnic groups need to gather for talks
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged all ethnic groups in Afghanistan to gather for talks on the country's future after the fall of its government.

Lavrov also said it was a positive sign that the Taliban has demonstrated willingness to take into account the position of other groups.

