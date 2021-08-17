Three cow smugglers arrested in UP’s Fatehpur

Three cow smugglers were arrested after a shootout in a jungle in the Dhata police station area of the Fatehpur district in which one of them was injured, police said on Tuesday.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said on a tip-off about the presence of a gang of cow smugglers in the jungle, police raided it and surrounded their hideout.

On being asked to surrender, the cow smugglers began firing at the police team and in retaliatory firing, one of the smugglers, identified as Shamim, 35, suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

The police team managed to overpower them and arrested two others, Shanu, 26, and Javed, 27, he said, adding the police also recovered several illegal arms and meat cutting equipment, besides three cows from them.

