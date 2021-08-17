Left Menu

MP: Over 53,000 litres of illegally stored blue kerosene recovered in Indore; nine booked

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday seized over 53,000 litres of blue kerosene, meant for poor families under the public distribution system (PDS), illegally stored in a godown, an official said.

Blue kerosene meant for poor families was illegally stored in a godown in the city's Niranjanpur area and no information about the same was given to the administration, additional district magistrate (ADM) Abhay Bedekar said.

At least nine dealers are allegedly involved in illegally storing 53,185 litres of kerosene without securing a license under the Explosives Act, the official said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Investigations have revealed that blue kerosene meant for public distribution was being used illegally to run three tankers, he said.

Apart from blue kerosene, the authorities have seized four tankers of the accused dealers and other materials worth Rs 48.15 lakh, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

