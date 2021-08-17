Left Menu

MP: Man dies in police custody in Gwalior; five cops suspended

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:31 IST
A 30-year-man, who was detained in connection with illegal betting, died while in police custody in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, following which five police personnel have been suspended, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A team from Inderganj police station had taken two people into custody for interrogation, suspecting their involvement in accepting bets, on Monday night, Gwalior's Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

Around 9 pm, one of the detainees Sonu Bansal vomited after drinking water and was taken to Jayarogya Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead, he said, adding that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death. In charge of Inderganj police station Rajendra Parihar, assistant sub-inspector Brajlal and three constables have been suspended and further investigation is underway, the official said.

