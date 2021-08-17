Left Menu

Rape case: NCW seeks police report after woman, man set themselves on fire

The National Commission for Women has sought an action taken report from the police on an incident in which a woman and man allegedly set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court after she had lodged a rape case against MP Atul Rai, but the police reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has sought an action taken report from the police on an incident in which a woman and man allegedly set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court after she had lodged a rape case against MP Atul Rai, but the police reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against her. The commission had come across a media post on the incident and taken cognisance of it. As per the official notification by the police, the victim before setting herself ablaze had said that she was being harassed and threatened by the accused.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking a detailed action taken report of the matter. The Commission has also sought an explanation on the necessary action taken by police to provide her safety and security. NCW has also asked for taking action against erring police officers for dereliction of duty. The reply has to be sent to the Commission at the earliest.

Chairperson has also addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a separate inquiry in the matter on the basis of provisions of the law. Also, as both the woman and the man are admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of Delhi, the Commission has also asked to provide all necessary medical and financial assistance to them. The action taken report must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

